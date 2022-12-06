Two Guys and a Girl

Not Available

From Mad About You co-creator and executive producer Danny Jacobson (Roseanne) comes a comedy about a young threesome as they approach life, love and friendship on their way to adulthood. Portrayed by a talented breakout cast. The "two guys" are Berg and Pete who share an apartment and support themselves by delivering pizza from Beacon Street Pizza run by Bill (Julius Carry) who was only around for the 1st Season. In the first years of medical school, Berg (Ryan Reynolds) had a cavalier approach to life and women but now finds himself with Ashley, a fellow med student. Berg is generally happy about this relationship, but it has its ups and downs - that's what makes it so much fun. Pete (Richard Ruccolo) has abandoned his plans to become an architect and is searching for a career Sharon (Traylor Howard) is "the girl" - the upstairs neighbor who hates being a chemical saleswoman although she can't complain about the benefits, including a hefty salary and a shining "Beemer." Sharon's boyfriend Johnny (Nathan Fillion) adores her, but she's not sure what she wants... maybe it's because she's already met the ideal man but doesn't know it. For now, she enjoys being part of a special threesome enjoying life no matter how unbelievable it can really be.