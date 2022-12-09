Two Mothers

Not Available

On the day of her wedding, Yeon-Hee (Jang Seo-Hee) collapses. She is sent to the hospital where they diagnose her with uterine cancer. She must undergo surgery to remove her uterus. After the surgery, Yeon-Hee is unable to have children. Her marriage goes through rocky times. Yeon-Hee's mother-in-law demands that Yeon-Hee have a baby via a surrogate mother and Yeon-Hee acquiesces to her wishes. Her life goes through further turmoil. After the death of her older brother, Hwa-Young's (Lee Chae-Young) family goes through financial ruin. She believes her older brother's death was caused by Yeon-Hee. Hwa-Young now supports her family, but she is dumped by her boyfriend, Byeong-Kook (Hwang Dong-Joo). Her ex-boyfriend marries Yeon-Hee who comes from a wealthy family. Hwa-Young decides to take revenge on Yeon-Hee. Hwa-Young becomes the surrogate mother for Yeon-Hee, with plans to later take child away from her.