Two On The Great Divide

John Doyle and Tim Flannery, in their third epic journey, take on the 3,500 kilometre Great Dividing Range. Starting in the west of Victoria, John and Tim travel by car, by foot, by air and by gondola, on their way to tiny Dauan Island in the Torres Strait, the northernmost point of the Range. Along the way there are moments of adventure, moments when the boys excitedly dip into the fossil or historical record, and moments to revel in quirky Australian characters. But it's not just spectacular scenery and beautiful vistas. True to the title, John and Tim also set out to investigate some of Australia’s ‘Great Divides’ in society, including mining, food security, patriotism, climate, censorship, brumbies and wealth distribution. They also join in the fight over Melbourne versus Sydney, hippies versus hoons, tidy versus untidy towns. Over the three episodes John and Tim attempt to climb six of the most spectacular peaks along the range - William, Bogong, Kosciuszko, Warning, Bartle Frere and Cornwallis - with mixed results.