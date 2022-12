Not Available

Sheldon Chun, Sean Fung, and Tim Yau are a high profile trio in the public relations industry who frequently socializes with high society, enjoying a lifestyle of glitz and glamour. It comes to a point where principles no longer matter as they claw their way to the top. However, the higher they climb, the more they lose sight of themselves. Eventually, they forsake everything, including their families, loved ones, friends, and worst of all - their dignity.