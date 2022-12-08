Two Thousand Years: The History of Christianity

Not Available

This spectacular ten-part series—hosted by acclaimed writer Melvyn Bragg—charts the story of Christianity from its very beginning to the second millennial anniversary of Jesus’ birth, set against the panoramic sweep of 2,000 years of history. Filmed at historic sites and featuring interviews with noted experts, each program focuses on two centuries, presenting the spread of a religion that, when melded with social, political, and cultural events, played a major role in shaping the world. 10-part series, 48 minutes each.