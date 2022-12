Not Available

Han Ji Sook is a single mother who falls in love with a married man. The man, Kang Chul Soo, already has a family with his wife, Yoon Young Hee. When Young Hee finds out about Chul Soo’s extramarital affair, she distances herself away from him. Eventually they get divorced and Chul Soo starts a new life with Ji Sook. However, as luck would have it Chul Soo gets into a car accident and loses all of his memories of Ji Sook.