Ty Pennington's Great British Adventure

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star, Ty Pennington, takes on one of his biggest challenges yet - making over an entire British town. Ty’s Great British Adventure is a TV series I did for the British Channel UKTV Home. I headed across the Atlantic with passport in hand and my reputation on the line. Thankfully, I had a great crew and great volunteers. It was a blast to spend time in a variety of UK communities, to get to know the residents, and help bring together resources and volunteers to revamp, rebuild and restore