Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse

Written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry, "For Better of Worse" centers on Angela Williams, the owner of a successful beauty salon, and her husband of 13 years, Marcus. Marcus is a former professional football player who has recently partnered with Richard Ellington and Joseph Jetson on a new sports news program called "C-Sports Now." Marcus's business relationship with Richard and Joseph is complicated, however, by the fact that Richard is dating Keisha, Marcus's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his teenage daughter. In addition, Joseph's girlfriend, successful real estate agent Leslie, is Angela's best friend. More often than not, the couples find it impossible to keep their business and private lives from mingling.