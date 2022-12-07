Not Available

Fried chicken...Burgers...Spaghetti and meatballs....If you’re only going to have one recipe for these crowd-pleasing classics, it might as well be the ultimate–Tyler’s Ultimate. Between cooking in critically-acclaimed restaurants, writing cookbooks and traveling the globe to feed his own insatiable appetite, Tyler Florence has experienced every conceivable approach to all of your favorite foods. Now, he's drawing from the best of the best to present a visual cookbook of America’s most beloved dishes.