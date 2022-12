Not Available

A drama about the lives and loves of three women: Na Yoon Joo, Mo Seol Hee, and Song Joo Nam, all of whom dream of living a better life and stepping outside their boring, mundane existences. Na Yoon Joo, divorced, dreams of breaking free of her divorcee status and date freely. Mo Seol Hee is described by everyone as a “Gold Miss”, and she’d much rather be rid of that image. And Song Joo Nam is a married woman who is tired of being the superwoman of the household.