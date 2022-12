Not Available

Typisk norsk (Typical Norwegian) is a news and magazine program about language and communication produced by Dropout Productions (seasons 1 and 2) and Rubicon TV (season 3) for NRK. Petter Schjerven is the host of Typisk norsk. Among other things, the program covers interesting topics in language and communication. It also deals with language enthusiasts and researchers and discusses problems with the Norwegian language.