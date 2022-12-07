The series tells the story of an unassuming American family drawn into the workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation. Bassam "Barry" Al Fayeed, the younger son of the dictator of a war-torn nation, ends a self-imposed 20-year exile to return to his homeland, accompanied by his American wife and children, for his nephew's wedding. Barry’s reluctant homecoming leads to a dramatic clash of cultures as he is thrown back into the familial and national politics of his youth.
|Adam Rayner
|Barry Al Fayeed
|Jennifer Finnigan
|Molly Al Fayeed
|Ashraf Barhom
|Jamal Al Fayeed
|Noah Silver
|Sammy Al Fayeed
|Anne Winters
|Emma Al Fayeed
|Sibylla Deen
|Nusrat Al Fayeed
