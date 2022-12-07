Not Available

Tyrant

  Drama

The series tells the story of an unassuming American family drawn into the workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation. Bassam "Barry" Al Fayeed, the younger son of the dictator of a war-torn nation, ends a self-imposed 20-year exile to return to his homeland, accompanied by his American wife and children, for his nephew's wedding. Barry’s reluctant homecoming leads to a dramatic clash of cultures as he is thrown back into the familial and national politics of his youth.

Cast

Adam RaynerBarry Al Fayeed
Jennifer FinniganMolly Al Fayeed
Ashraf BarhomJamal Al Fayeed
Noah SilverSammy Al Fayeed
Anne WintersEmma Al Fayeed
Sibylla DeenNusrat Al Fayeed

