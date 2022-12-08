Tyson: Raw & Uncut

Not Available

Witness the fury and passion of the untamed Mike Tyson with over five hours of explosive action. Watch the teenage Mike Tyson as he makes his professional debut aged just 19, and follow his fledgling career as he demolishes every boxer who dares to challenge him. With in-depth coverage of the first 25 fights of Tyson s infamous career, many of which were not screened on TV, this is the chance for real boxing fans to see the making of a legend. Features contributions from former champions such as Lennox Lewis and George Foreman. Includes many fights never screened on TV, as well as Tyson s debut on national television. Will appeal to British boxing fans, as it includes the full title fight against Frank Bruno from 1989. Hard-hitting action as many opponents never make it to round 2. Hear from the man himself in archive interviews and post-fight analysis.