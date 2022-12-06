Not Available

U-Pick Live is one of the only fictional shows that airs live. Hosted by the crazy couple Brent and Candace, with mixed up supporting characters such as the picking superhero (or superzero) Pick Boy. The hosts present Nicktoons children voted for online. When Candace and Brent aren't acting goofy or watching cartoons, they might be interviewing guest stars. In addition, there are occassional replacement hosts, like the stars of live-action Nick shows. These may include Drake Bell and Josh Peck from Drake & Josh, or Lil' Romeo from Romeo! UPL is almost identical to the 1989 live-action show Club Mario. Everything from the guest stars to the cartoons. The only difference? It's live.