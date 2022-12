Not Available

The young Doctor Eva leaves her home Moldova to work in Istanbul, together with her sister Felicia. Due to inadvertency they land in the hands of a gang of prostitution but somehow Eva manages to escape and tries to save her sister. Adam, Pinar, Arif and Ulas who become friends to Eva, help her to save Felicia and thus start a fight against the prostitution ring. The serie's title symbolicaly refers to people's life taking place at a cliff's edge.