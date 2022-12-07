Not Available

Hosted by UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste, UFC’s New Series Brings Fans Behind-the-Scenes of the World’s Most Exciting Live Sport. Las Vegas, NV (USA) – Continuing to set the gold standard across all forms of entertainment, the Ultimate Fighting Championship® leaps into the world of weekly web shows with the “UFC® Ultimate Insider™ Every week, UFC Ultimate Insider will take fans behind-the-scenes, to places where only our cameras can go, and show them a side of the UFC they’ve never seen before. UFC Ultimate Insider offers viewers unparalleled access to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, including the latest news and information, in-depth interviews with the UFC’s biggest stars, compelling backstage footage, interactive features where the voice of the UFC fan will be heard, and so much more. This is the only show that covers the UFC from the inside out.