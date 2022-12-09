Not Available

The skies above have always fascinated and mystified us. But there are few explanations as compelling and as universally sought as this: 'Why are there so many reports of UFOs throughout the world?' Is it conceivable that we have borne witness to craft and beings from other planets in our skies? Many times the stuff of science fiction movies, the fact remains that there have been a huge amount of real life reports of unidentifiable aircraft and mysterious airborne objects. Many have been dismissed as the products of unreliable witnesses or hoaxes but a few are harder to explain away. UFO: Alien Invasion investigates the world’s most intriguing and fascinating UFO sightings