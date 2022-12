Not Available

UFO Princess Warukyure, aka UFO Princess Walküre is about a princess from outer space who accidentally crashes on earth, where Kazuto desperately tries to maintain the public bath of his grandfather. Due to circumstances, Kazuto receives part of princess Walküre`s soul which forces her to stay there with him. But that`s not the only problem ... because her soul lost strength, the princess transforms both mentally and physically into a little kid!