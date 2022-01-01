UG: Ultimate Girls

Not Available

Ultimate Girls (UG☆アルティメットガール, UG☆Arutimetto Gāru?) is a Japanese fanservice UHF anime series from the production company m.o.e. which parodies the genres of tokusatsu, kaiju, and superheroes; mainly themes from the Ultra Series and Kyodai sub-genre. It first aired in Japan on January 10, 2005 and had a total of 12 episodes which ran for 13 minutes each. During one of the many monster attacks on the city where the story takes place, Silk Koharuno and her two friends attempt to get closer to the monster to get a better view. Unfortunately, the city's protector, UFO-man, comes to the rescue but inadvertently steps on them and crushes the girls to death. Feeling sorry for what he had done, UFO-man blames their deaths on the monster and promises to bring them back to life by lending them his power. However, now they must become the city's protectors as well.