Ugly Alert

Gong Joon Soo (Im Joo Hwan) is a man who has had a rough life and early on had to fend for himself. He takes the blame for a murder his brother commits and serves time in prison. There he learns to sew and acquires a trade. After discharged from the prison, his newly acquired skills give him a job in a fashion company and works for Na Do Hee (Kang So Ra), the goody-good daughter of the fashion company which was built by her grandfather. Meanwhile, Gong Joon Soo's father was married to Jin Joo (Kang Byul)'s mother, both families learns how to understand each other and become a family even though they are not related by blood.