Ugly Duckling: Perfect Match

Not Available

Junior (Mook) is a pretty and rich young miss who's living a happy life, has lots of friends and a handsome boyfriend. One day, she decides to do plastic surgery because she couldn't stand her friends saying how big her cheeks was. She does it without knowing that she is allergic to chemicals, and that causes acne/pimples all over her face. After the incident, her friends and boyfriend starts ditching her by giving excuses. She can't stand the social life she's living among (where everyone is disgusted by her), so she begs her parents to study at a college in the countryside to have a treatment at the college's hospital, and to follow her dream guy from her favorite fiction. And that's where she meets Seua (Push), a very handsome cheeky guy.