Uh Oh! is a Canadian game show created by Rick Watts (who also served as producer and director of the show's first five seasons) and Frank Young. The show aired from September 5, 1997 to April 19, 2003 on YTV, and was a spin-off of the popular variety show It's Alive!, which also aired on YTV. Uh Oh! was part of It's Alive's game show segment during its second season. As of 2013, Uh Oh! is the third longest running show on YTV, behind Hit List and Video & Arcade Top 10, both of which aired for 14 and 15 years respectively. For its entire run, Uh Oh! was taped at Global Television in Toronto, Ontario, in the same studio where It's Alive! was shot.