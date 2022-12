Not Available

We investigate the most paranormally active locations throughout the UK searching for real evidence of the paranormal. We are not mediums or psychics, we use a scientific approach, with the aim of catching real evidence of ghosts and spirits. We investigate the Paranormal world in a fair and honest way, always with an open mind. Nothing is ever faked. What you see is completely real and raw. We edit and produce all of our episodes, keeping full control of what we put out.