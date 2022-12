Not Available

Uki is a kids show for kids from 1 to 4 years. Uki is a cute yellow little creature, who invites his young watchers to discover the world with him. Uki lives in a safe environment and sleeps in a sunflower, the nature is his playground. Trough each adventure uki lives a new adventure with one of his friends Hedgehog, Bunny, Duck, Flowers and under the protective eye of Sun and Cloud.