UKTV Documentaries

Documentaries aired on UKTV's 10 networks. The channel launched on 8 March 2004 as UKTV Documentary, showing factual documentaries, mainly taken from the BBC archives, on a variety of subjects if not covered by another channel in the UKTV network, such as Jacob Bronowski's The Ascent of Man. Much of this programming had come from the former UKTV channel UK Horizons, which had closed down the day before and which the channel, along with UKTV People, replaced. UKTV Documentary occupied the same broadcasting slot as UK Horizons. On 9 October 2008, UKTV announced plans to rebrand UKTV Documentary and UKTV People in early 2009. The news came just two days after UKTV's entertainment channels were rebranded to Watch, Gold and Alibi. They announced that UKTV Documentary would be rebranded as Eden and this rebrand took place on 26 January 2009.