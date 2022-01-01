Ulalume: Howling at New Moon (MTV)

Not Available

This was a televised special of a music festival that took place on October 23, 2009 in Columbia, Maryland for MTV. It was a Halloween event, entitled "Ulalume" named after a particulary gloomy Edgar Allan Poe poem — an evening of big-ticket performances and creative costumery held at the very spooky (for this night, at least) Merriweather Post Pavillion deep in the woods of suburban Maryland, in honor of the Edgar Allan Poe poem of that title, and taking place where Poe lived, and was buried.