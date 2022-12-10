Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi

Not Available

The story revolves around a 20 year old student Aasiya Yaqoob, who falls in love with her Teacher Sir Chouhan. Although Sir Chouhan has never encouraged Aasiya’s bold initiatives, Aasiya’s advances continues. The story takes a sudden turn, when Aasiya’s father dies. Before his death, Aasiya’s father marries his son and daughter to his brother’s daughter and son respectively. Aasiya’s life turns upside down. The story emphasis on the plight of women in a male-dominated society. In order to find peace and solace, a typical woman turns to spiritual healers (Peers).