Less than 55 years ago, Dubai International Airport was a vast desert of sand. Today, it is a modern mecca of international air travel. With a staggering 344,000 flights, 57 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo flying in and out each year, it is the worlds third busiest airport for international passengers. In Ultimate Airport Dubai, step behind-the-scenes of Dubai Internationals three massive terminals, including Terminal 3 the largest building on earth by floor space, measuring 359 football pitches in size! With unprecedented access to all facets of this mega facility, the series follows some of the 60,000 staff working hard to keep it safe, secure, and on schedule.