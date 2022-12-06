Ultimate Autos: Legends

Not Available

Take a ride in some of the most prestigious cars known to man! For anyone who appreciates the finer things in life, this is a rare chance to get behind the wheel of a legendary vehicle, including the Bugatti, Silver Arrow and Rolls Royce. Or perhaps the timeless autos are more your style, so slip into the seat of an Austin Healey, Jaguar E Type, Fiat or Alfa Romeo and enjoy the performance, style and sophistication. This remarkable series takes a behind-the-scenes look at high class vehicles from both a commercial and private perspective. Also features rare footage of some classic models and interviews with the men who built them and their proud owners.