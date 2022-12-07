Ultimate Cake Off

Not Available

The greatest cake artists in the world go head to head in competition to build the ultimate cake. Each week, three renowned cake decorators lead their teams to build cakes over five feet tall, weighing hundreds of pounds. These cakes are themed to fit a marquee event where the winning cake will be showcased as a centerpiece. Normally, it would take weeks to construct cakes of this magnitude. Our experts will have just nine hours. Who will have the vision, skill and determination to create the ultimate cake?