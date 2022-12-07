Ultimate Car Build Off

Not Available

Mechanics and fabricators from rival garages in cites across America battle in a tournament-style format to build the most innovative vehicle. In each episode, two top shops go head-to-head in a given challenge, such as turning a minivan into a high-performance supercar or creating a submersible vehicle, and they have only 40 hours to complete it. Then the real stress begins -- testing the vehicle. As judged by legendary car designer Chip Foose, the winning garage advances to the next round, with designs on the $100,000 grand prize.