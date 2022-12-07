Not Available

Ultimate Journeys brings the wonders of the world to light, as you have never seen them before. The stunning high definition footage transports you to the most extreme places on the planet on a spine-tingling world of adventure. Ultimate Journeys provides the ultimate adventure guide, going off the beaten track and away from the tourist trail. Each episode goes to the heart of the destination, from its history and culture to its cuisine and wildlife. Explore the icy depths of Antarctica, the heavenly peaks of Chile; the coral jungles of Micronesia, the sky scrapers of Shanghai and tour Vietnam by motorbike. It is a global adventure like no other.