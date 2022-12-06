Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy

Not Available

Kid Muscle (or Mantaro for short) also known as Kinnikuman Nisei, is a bumbling, gross, and wimpy sort-of person. Unfortunately, he has been summoned to protect the earth from the evil dMp, a band of cheating wrestlers from outer space. Luckily he's not undertaking this task alone. Kid Muscle must join the Muscle League, a group of wrestlers from outer space who are training themselves so they can defend the earth, and stop the dMp by achieving "Ultimate Muscle", a hidden power that makes Mantaro an almost unbeatable opponent.