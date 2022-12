Not Available

In the brutal cold of the unforgiving Pacific Northwest wilderness, nine modern-day warriors take on a relentless, 24-day survival challenge based on the ancient laws of the ninja. Grueling missions created by Jinichi Kawakami, the last known ninja, push each warrior's body, mind, and spirit to the breaking point. Those who complete the entire survival challenge receive a final lesson from the master himself in Iga City, Japan, the legendary home of the ninja.