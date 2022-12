Not Available

NBC is gearing up to have some fun in the sun with the exciting competition gameshow "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide" with a special two-night premiere on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. A fresh take on Wham-O's iconic 1960s outdoor game, this wet-and-wild new series takes the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize.