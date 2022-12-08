Ultimate Soldier Challenge

Not Available

Special Ops forces are among the best-trained military operatives in the world -- smart and agile, they don't back away from danger in even the most perilous of situations. But even when it comes to the best of the best, some are better than others. Which is when this competition series comes into play. Each episode pits three elite military squads against one another as they match skills and wits until only one team is left standing. Among the skills tested in the challenges are which teams have the quickest draw and sharpest aim.