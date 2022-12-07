Ultimate Super Heroes, Vixens & Villains

Not Available

Bravo pays tribute to the heroes, villains, and vixens that have captured the minds and hearts of fans over the years. Narrated by classic television superhero Adam West, who played Batman, Bravo’s top 20 countdown lists greats from comic books, movies, television, and video games. Several… More experts were consulted, from comic book creators to filmmakers, from the directors to the actors who breathed life into the characters. Included in the countdown are exclusive interviews with the actors that brought the characters to the big screen such as Vivica A. Fox (“Batman and Robin”, “Kill Bill: Vol. 1”) and Hal Sparks (“Spiderman 2”), as well as comic book greats Stan Lee ("X-Men," "Spider-Man," "Fantastic Four") and Todd McFarlane ("Spawn").