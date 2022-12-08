Not Available

The six inexperienced backpackers from disparate social backgrounds are dropped in a back street of Jakarta, Indonesia. All that lies between each of them and £10,000 prize money is 3,000 kilometres, a series of challenges, and five equally ardent competitors. Over eight weeks, tensions mount, passions are revealed and friendships are tested as they struggle with unfamiliar and overwhelming surroundings. All will have the experience of a lifetime, but only one will be crowned 'Ultimate Traveller'