Ultimate Weapons is a high-octane explosive series looking at the ultimate in modern weaponry. The series features the best in Sniper Rifles, Man-Portable Firepower, Tanks & Artillery, Robotic Warriors, Shock and Awe Weapons and Close Quarters Systems and explore what makes them the Ultimate Weapons in their class. Each program shows the explosive power of ten weapons with in-depth analysis, and counts down to the Ultimate Weapon in its class!