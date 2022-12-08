Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk

Not Available

Dr. Bruce Banner (a.k.a. the Hulk) has been presumed dead since his execution, following his murderous rampage through Manhattan as the Hulk. But when reports start cropping up of an unidentified creature appearing around the globe, Nick Fury begins to get worried. Not because Banner can turn from man to unstoppable monster in seconds, but because Banner’s existence is the one secret that can bring down Fury. So Fury turns to the only man he can trust: Wolverine. And he’s only too glad to take care of Banner--by any means necessary