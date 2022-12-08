Ultimate X-Men

Not Available

In the not-too-distant future, mankind has morphed. Civilization is made up of both humans and a new breed of mutants. Endowed with super hero qualities, these mutants can, for example, turn their fingers into claws, shoot laser beams from their eyes, and move objects with their minds. Considered a dangerous threat to society, these life forms are persecuted by an army of government-controlled robots charged with destroying them. At the same time, some mutants form their own terrorist group called The Brotherhood that aims to exterminate humankind. A mastermind known as Charles Xavier forms an elite group of mutants known as X-Men to use their unique powers to fight evil for the purpose of universal peace. With a glorious soundtrack and voiceovers, this digital comic book brings a classic story to marvelous life, while staying true to its comic book roots.