A small but lethal army known as the Ultimates, has been created to protect us all from the newly rising threats to mankind! Among those considered for membership: Iron Man, a jet-flying, publicity-seeking capitalist sporting a self-made personal assault suit; Giant-Man, a scientist with an inferiority complex as large as his stature; the Wasp, a petite powerhouse with a sordid secret; the Hulk, a brilliant, gentle man with an inhibition-overpowering addiction that may tear apart everything, he loves; Captain America, a star-spangled super-soldier; and Thor, a New Age guru who may either be the living son of a Norse god...or a lunatic with a big hammer!