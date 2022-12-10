Ultra Galaxy Fight: The Absolute Conspiracy

Not Available

Mysterious aliens and evil monsters that shouldn’t exist are attacking! Zero, Ribut, Taiga, Z (Zett), 80, Max, Mebius, Great, Powered, Grigio, and many more Ultra Heroes fight together to solve this mysterious case, which could end up affecting the whole universe. However, this is only the beginning! A conspiracy is underway – and stories are intersecting. What is the aim of the golden giant working in the shadows?! While connecting to the TV series Ultraman Z as well, a new history of Ultraman begins!