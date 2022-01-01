Not Available

Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle

  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle is the first season of its series that is the 24th entry in the Tsuburaya Productions' long-running Ultra Series. It is an adaption of the video game Mega Monster Battle: ULTRA MONSTERS. The show first aired on December 1, 2007 and concluded on February 23, 2008. On December 20, 2008, the second season titled Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle: Never Ending Odyssey premiered. Ultra Galaxy was the first Ultra Series to be shown as a pay-per-view service.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images