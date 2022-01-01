Not Available

Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle is the first season of its series that is the 24th entry in the Tsuburaya Productions' long-running Ultra Series. It is an adaption of the video game Mega Monster Battle: ULTRA MONSTERS. The show first aired on December 1, 2007 and concluded on February 23, 2008. On December 20, 2008, the second season titled Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle: Never Ending Odyssey premiered. Ultra Galaxy was the first Ultra Series to be shown as a pay-per-view service.