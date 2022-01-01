Not Available

Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle: Never Ending Odyssey is the second season and the 25th entry in Tsuburaya Productions' long-running Ultra Series. Like its predecessor Ultra Galaxy Mega Monster Battle, NEO is a pay-per-view service. The first episode was distributed for free online on December 12, 2008, and remained available until January 31, 2009. Broadcast of the show on BS11 beginning December 20, 2008. The series was followed by Mega Monster Battle Gymnastics 大怪獣バトル体操, a non-canon morning exercise program for children starring Shota Minami. Mega Monster Battle Gymnastics also had a touring stage show with dancing and exercises set to music and starring Shota Minami, with cameo appearances by Hiroyuki Konishi and Saki Kamiryo.