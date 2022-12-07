Not Available

Ultra Q

  • Fantasy

Director

Samaji Nonagase

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tsuburaya Productions

Ultra Q is a tokusatsu SF/kaiju series made in the tradition of Toho's many tokusatsu sci-fi/horror films. It runs in a similar vein as the television shows The Outer Limits and The Twilight Zone. The show revolves around three recurring characters who investigate strange supernatural phenomena, be they giant monsters, aliens, ghosts, and other assorted calamities. Though doesn't include the titular character, this show is the precursor to Ultraman, and the whole Ultra Series.

Cast

Kenji SaharaJun Manjome
Hiroko SakuraiYuriko Edogawa
Yasuhiko SaijôIppei Togawa
Ureo EgawaProfessor Ichinotani
Yoshifumi TajimaNews Desk Editor, Seki
Hikaru UranoNarrator

