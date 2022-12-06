Not Available

Long ago, an alien spacecraft from another dimension crashed on the moon and left behind a sentient machine called, "The Entity." Attempting to broadcast messages for help, the Entity's alien sound waves released scores of "Ultras" (superhuman beings) across the cosmos. As the Ultras began to appear on Earth, mass confusion and widespread panic ensued. To bring a measure of calm and peace to our terrified world, a heroic group of Ultras, the revolutionary UltraForce, came into existence.