Not Available

Ultraman Taiga

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Tsuburaya Productions

    Aliens have been emigrating to Earth secretly, but only a handful knows about this truth. Living in such a society, the main character Hiroyuki Kudo begins working at a private security organization E.G.I.S. (Enterprise of Guard and Investigation Services). The organization takes care of cases related with aliens, and Hiroyuki works day and night to protect peace. However, there lies a huge secret in him, which he himself is not aware of. He carries Ultraman Taiga’s “particle of light”. The new story begins as Taiga’s powers revive from Hiroyuki’s body!

    Cast

    Images