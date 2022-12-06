Not Available

Ultraviolet began airing on Channel 4 in the UK in September 1998. Only 6 episodes were made, but the series had a lot of people talking at the time. It was the brain child of Joe Ahearne, who also created the gritty lawyer-soap 'This Life' (which also starred Jack Davenport). Stylish, dark and often humourous, Ultraviolet delivered a blend of vampire myth with a modern slant. It is notable that the programme never once mentions the word 'Vampire', instead referring to the antagonists as 'leeches' or a 'code five infection'. Ultraviolet charted the exploits of an investigative government unit, armed with the latest weaponry, whose aim is to track down and exterminate Code 5 infected subjects whilst attempting to work out their agenda. A policeman, Michael Colefield is reluctantly drawn into the group after a confrontation with his 'turned' former best friend, Jack Beresford, when Michael, defending himself after being bitten, is f