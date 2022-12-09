Not Available

Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight

  • Animation

Director

Shin Itagaki

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The story is set in the 15th century, during the Hundred Years' War between France and England over the succession to the French throne. Montmorency, the son of a noble, immerses himself in the studies of magic and alchemy at a royal knight training school. However, following France's crushing defeat at Agincourt, the school is dissolved. Having lost everything and now a wanted man, Montmorency, who had just become an alchemist, encounters a mysterious village girl named Jehanne.

Cast

Saori OonishiCharlotte
Yuko OnoJeanne d`Arc
Shizuka IshigamiLa Hire
Ryōta ŌsakaMontmorency
Yuuki TakadaPhilippe
Manami NumakuraRichemont

